Ex-Death Row Inmate Hakamata Files Damages Suit against Japan Govt

Shizuoka, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Iwao Hakamata, a former death row inmate who was acquitted in a retrial for the 1966 murder of a family in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday filed a damages lawsuit against the central and prefectural governments.

Hakamata, 89, sought some 600 million yen in damages, a record amount against the Japanese government in a suit over a retrial case. He pursued the responsibilities of police, public prosecutors and courts.

His complaint says that investigative authorities intentionally failed to record pertinent facts and evidence, instead concealing them. Despite knowing that police had fabricated evidence, public prosecutors went ahead and charged Hakamata, it says. It further claims that courts failed to explore the possibility of evidence fabrication.

According to his legal team, the damages claim includes compensation for mental suffering from his prolonged detention under fear of death penalty, wages he could have earned if he had not been detained and the costs of elderly care for him.

"Even after he was acquitted, we have yet to learn why the false accusations were made and what investigative authorities will do" to prevent recurrence, Hideyo Ogawa, head of the lawyers' team, said at a press conference after filing the suit with Shizuoka District Court.

