Japan to Mull Expanding Reconstruction Aid for Gaza

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will mull expanding its support to promote the restoration and reconstruction of Gaza.

At a press conference Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi hailed Israel and Islamic group Hamas striking an agreement over the first phase of a peace plan aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza as "an important step" toward realizing a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. "We welcome the agreement," he said.

Praising efforts of mediators such as the United States, Hayashi said, "We call on all parties to faithfully and steadily implement the agreement."

The Japanese government will "play a realistic and involved role to get as close as possible to realizing the two-state solution," he said.

Japan is wary of the possibility of the agreement collapsing.

