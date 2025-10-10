Komeito May Decide Whether to Maintain Coalition with LDP on Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Komeito may decide whether the Japanese political party will maintain its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party based on a meeting of their leaders slated for Friday afternoon, Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito indicated Thursday.

Saito showed the plan at a meeting held Thursday evening with representatives of Komeito's prefectural branches across the country. The meeting was for collecting opinions of local officials about the advisability of Komeito maintaining the ruling coalition with the LDP.

Friday's meeting will be held between Saito and Sanae Takaichi, who was elected LDP president Saturday to succeed Shigeru Ishiba, also outgoing prime minister of the country.

As Saito maintains a hard-line stance, including by leaving open the possibility of his party exiting the coalition, the LDP-Komeito alliance, which has lasted over a quarter century, is now at a critical juncture.

At Thursday's meeting with local officials, Saito said that there is "a large gap" between his party and the LDP over the issue of politics and money, apparently having in mind the strengthening of regulations on political donations by companies and other organizations and the high-profile "slush funds" scandal at the LDP.

