Remains Identified as 6-Year-Old Missing after 2011 Tsunami

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Part of human remains discovered in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in 2023 was that of a 6-year-old girl who went missing in the March 2011 massive tsunami, the prefectural police said Thursday.

The bones, found in the town of Minamisanriku by an employee of a local construction company in February 2023, were identified to have belonged to Natsuse Yamane from the town of Yamada in Iwate Prefecture, north of Miyagi, using mitochondrial DNA analysis and an analysis of proteins on the teeth, according to the Miyagi police.

The victim was at home when the disaster struck. She was washed away by the tsunami unleashed by the March 11, 2011, major earthquake that struck the two prefectures and other areas.

The bereaved family released a statement saying: "We were surprised when we were notified as we had given up. We are very happy."

