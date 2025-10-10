Onodera to Head LDP's Tax Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to appoint Itsunori Onodera, former chief of the party's Policy Research Council, as chairman of its Research Commission on the Tax System, party sources said Thursday.

Onodera is expected to hold discussions with the opposition Democratic Party for the People on proposals to scrap the provisional gasoline tax surcharges and raise the minimum taxable income level, according to the sources.

LDP leader Sanae Takaichi, who was elected to the top party post Saturday, is apparently looking to the DPFP for a possible expansion of the country's ruling coalition, currently made up of the LDP and Komeito.

Onodera will succeed Yoichi Miyazawa, who has served as chairman of the tax panel for eight years since 2015, when the late Shinzo Abe was in office as prime minister.

Under the current administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Miyazawa has remained cautious about raising the minimum taxable income threshold, angering the DPFP, which advocates for the hike.

