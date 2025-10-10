Japan to Tighten Biz Manager Visa Requirements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will tighten the requirements for foreigners to obtain the country's residency status as a business manager, effective on Thursday.

The minimum capital required to obtain the business manager visa will be raised to 30 million yen from the current 5 million yen.

The tighter rules will also require applicants to have at least three years of work experience as a business manager or hold a master's or above degree, hire at least one full-time employee and have certified accountants approve their business plans. Applicants or their employees will be required to have a certain level of Japanese language skills.

Outsourcing businesses, including those involving "minpaku" private lodging services, will be ineligible for the visa. The government will check applicants' tax and social security premium payment status at the time of visa renewal.

For the visa, applicants are currently required to have the capital of at least 5 million yen or hire two or more full-time employees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]