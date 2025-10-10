Foreign Residents in Japan Hit Record 3.95 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign residents in Japan as of the end of June rose 5.0 pct from the end of 2024 to a record high of 3,956,619, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said Friday.

Foreign residents accounted for 3.21 pct of the country's total population.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign residents is expected to stand at 4.15 million at the end of this year.

In the first half of 2025, the number of foreigners entering Japan climbed 20.0 pct from a year before to 21,376,170, growing at a pace that could bring the annual total for this year to a record 45 million.

Also at a press conference, Suzuki explained the progress that has been made on a plan compiled in May to reduce the number of illegal stayers in the country to zero.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]