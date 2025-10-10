Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Down 2 Pct in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Beer and quasi-beer sales at four major Japanese brewers in September shrank 2 pct from a year earlier in terms of volume, down for the sixth straight month, an estimate by an industry official showed Friday.

The estimate was made as Asahi Breweries Ltd. did not disclose its sales figures for the month, due to a system failure caused by a cyberattack that was confirmed on Sept. 29.

The pace of decline in beer and quasi-beer sales slowed from 11 pct in August thanks to a rebound in dining demand. Sales to businesses picked up for the first time in half a year.

"Fewer consumers dined out in August due to the summer heat, but the number rebounded in September," a brewery official said.

Beer sales rose 1 pct in September while sales of "happoshu" quasi-beer products and beer-like "third-segment" alcoholic beverages were down 4 pct and 7 pct, respectively.

