Takaichi, Ishiba May Have Discussed Komeito, WWII Message

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited the prime minister's office in Tokyo Friday for her first talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba since her election as LDP president on Saturday.

The meeting lasted around 25 minutes. They may have exchanged views on the LDP's relations with its junior coalition partner Komeito amid ongoing difficult negotiations over the continuation of the coalition government, as well as on the message marking 80 years since the end of World War II that Ishiba plans to announce as soon as within Friday.

After the meeting, Takaichi told reporters that she "doesn't know the content" of the message.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]