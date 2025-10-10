Japan Average Rice Price Down for 3rd Week in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan in the week through Sunday fell 6 yen from the previous week to 4,205 yen per 5 kilograms, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday.

The average rice price decreased for the third consecutive week, but remained above 4,000 yen for the fifth straight week.

"The situation regarding rice prices may change significantly again, so we will closely monitor it," Koizumi told reporters at the agriculture ministry.

A separate survey of about 1,200 supermarkets also showed rice prices continuing to decline, slipping 17 yen to 3,522 yen, Koizumi said.

A survey of about 6,000 drugstores and other retail shops found that the average price was 80 yen higher at 4,075 yen, the first rise in two weeks.

