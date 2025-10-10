Japan to Assist Ukraine with Mine Removal Training

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan will send two Ground Self-Defense Force instructors to a mine removal training program in Lithuania as part of Tokyo's assistance to the Ukrainian military, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday.

From Nov. 3 to Dec. 5, the instructors will deliver lectures on explosive ordnance disposal and conduct practical exercises for Ukrainian soldiers.

The deployment marks the first under a Europe-led multilateral framework to assist Ukraine with mine removal and information technology. Tokyo announced its participation in the initiative in 2023.

"It's a significant initiative that will contribute to improving the humanitarian situation in Ukraine," Nakatani said at a press conference.

