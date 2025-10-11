Ishiba Issues Remarks over 80th Anniversary of War End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday issued a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, reflecting on the lack of civilian control and stressing the importance of democracy and liberalism.

In the statement, Ishiba said that Japan could not prevent itself from going to the war because the principle of civilian control did not exist as a system in the country at the time.

"What matters most are the courage and integrity to squarely face the past, classical liberalism that values the tolerance of listening humbly to the arguments of others, and a healthy and robust democracy," Ishiba emphasized.

On the recognition of history, Ishiba said that "I uphold the positions" of past cabinets, while stopping short of referring to Japan's colonial rule and aggression before and during the war.

In a press conference at the prime minister's office, Ishiba explained that his statement is intended to discuss "why (the political system) did not function," a subject raised in a 70th-anniversary statement released in 2015 by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

