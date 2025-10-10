Komeito to Leave Japan's Ruling Coalition with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior partner of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, will end its coalition with the LDP, a move that would dissolve their 26-year cooperation, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito said Friday.

The development makes it uncertain whether Sanae Takaichi, president of the LDP, will be elected prime minister at an upcoming extraordinary parliamentary session. The Komeito leader ruled out supporting an LDP-led government from outside the cabinet.

Saito informed Takaichi of his party's plan to leave the ruling coalition at a meeting in parliament earlier in the day.

At a press conference after his meeting with Takaichi, Saito said that Komeito would "wipe the slate clean" on its cooperation with the LDP, including in elections.

Saito explained that the two sides were unable to bridge gaps in their basic stances on the issue of political funds.

