TV Celebrity Dewi Sukarno Visits North Korea

Seoul, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Television celebrity Dewi Sukarno, who was the third wife of then Indonesian President Sukarno, has visited North Korea, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday.

Sukarno, known in Japan as Madame Dewi, arrived in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang by air on Thursday.

According to the KCNA, a meeting of board directors for an award honoring Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and grandfather of its current leader, Kim Jong Un, will be held in line with the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Workers' Party of Korea on Friday. She is a member of the board.

As Indonesia and North Korea have maintained friendly relations, she has visited North Korea in the past.

