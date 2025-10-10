CDP Poised to Seek Cooperation with Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Now that Komeito has dissolved its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is poised to seek Komeito's support for a possible unified opposition candidate for prime minister.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party for the People appears no longer willing to hold coalition talks with the LDP.

Komeito's decision to dissolve the ruling coalition "apparently reflects its sense of crisis over the issue of politics and money," CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda told reporters on Friday.

Noda pointed out that his party and Komeito share a middle-of-the-road stance, suggesting his willingness to cooperate with Komeito.

CDP Secretary-General Jun Azumi pointed to an emerging chance of a change in government. Azumi has been calling on opposition parties to unite behind a single candidate in an upcoming parliamentary vote to choose the next prime minister. As such a candidate, he has proposed DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]