290 Expressway Sites in Japan Have Landslide Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three expressway operators have identified 290 hazardous locations along their networks that could be vulnerable to landslides, the Board of Audit of Japan said on Friday.

The board of audit urged East Nippon Expressway Co., Central Nippon Expressway Co. and West Nippon Expressway Co. to improve their disaster-prevention measures.

The findings came after the board of audit instructed the three firms to inspect areas that have disaster risks.

Of the three firms' 92 expressway management offices, 72 had not yet held required disaster-prevention meetings with local governments despite recognizing hazardous spots, the board of audit said.

The three companies told the board of audit that they thought those offices are not responsible for implementing disaster-prevention measures.

