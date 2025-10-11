26 Years of LDP-Komeito Alliance Marked by Twists and Turns
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito on Friday drew a curtain on their 26-year alliance, which was marked by twists and turns.
The two parties have been in a mutually dependent relationship centered on electoral cooperation.
Under the partnership, Komeito has been forced to support the LDP's conservative policies, despite its banner of a party for peace, while the LDP has had to recall the prime minister to maintain voter support.
In the mid-1990s, before the two parties concluded a coalition agreement, the LDP campaigned against the lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, the main supporter of Komeito, due to concerns about the rise of the now-defunct New Frontier Party, in which Komeito participated.
"Any religious group must not have political power," then LDP lawmaker Shizuka Kamei said at a House of Representatives budget committee meeting in 1994, demanding that the Diet summon Soka Gakkai's then leader, Daisaku Ikeda, for sworn testimony.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]