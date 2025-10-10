LDP Eyeing Diet Votes on New PM for Oct. 20 at Earliest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday proposed that an extraordinary session of the Diet, or parliament, be convened as early as Oct. 20 and that votes to pick the next prime minister take place at the start of the session.

The proposal was made by LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Kajiyama to his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Hirofumi Ryu, at their meeting held in parliament.

Ryu said that the matter would be discussed among key members of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the chamber of the Diet. In a separate meeting later in the day, the LDP and CDP parliamentary affairs chiefs in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, agreed to consider the proposed schedule.

Kajiyama apologized for a delay in convening the extraordinary Diet session due to the LDP's presidential election, held on Saturday last week, and the party's talks with Komeito over whether the latter would remain in the ruling bloc following the LDP election. Komeito decided Friday to leave the ruling coalition.

Ryu said that the current situation is regrettable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]