Japan Lawmakers Hand Takaichi's Letter to Taiwan Pres. Lai

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Members of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers visiting Taiwan met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Friday and handed a letter to him from Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

LDP lawmaker Hajime Sasaki, a member of the delegation, revealed this at a press conference held after the meeting.

The content of the letter, addressed to Lai as leader of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, was not disclosed.

During the meeting, held at the presidential office in Taipei, Lai offered encouragement to Takaichi, saying he hopes that she will do her best.

Lai met with Takaichi during her visit to Taiwan in April. He posted a message of congratulation to Takaichi on X after she won the LDP's presidential election on Saturday last week.

