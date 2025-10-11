1 Year after Hidankyo's Nobel Prize, Student Calls for Nuke Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--A year after Nihon Hidankyo was announced as the 2024 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, a high school student who attended the award ceremony is steadfast in her determination to pursue the abolition of nuclear weapons.

"I feel even more strongly that nuclear weapons are something we must eliminate," said Natsuki Kai, 18, a third-year student at the Hiroshima Municipal Motomachi Senior High School in the western city of Hiroshima. "It's not the matter of whether they can be eliminated or not."

Kai's great-grandfather was among those exposed to the U.S. atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, while her great-grandmother was affected by another U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern city of Nagasaki three days later.

On Oct. 11, 2024, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that the year's Nobel Peace Prize would go to Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, for "its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again."

Kai was among those who attended a press conference held at the Hiroshima city government office after the announcement.

