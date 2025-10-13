Rengo Seeks CDP-DPFP Cooperation after Komeito's Exit from Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, is pinning high hopes on the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People joining forces, following Komeito's decision to dissolve its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

With the possibility of the DPFP forming a ruling coalition with the LDP becoming low for the time being, Rengo, which supports both the CDP and the DPFP, is expected to call on the two opposition parties to come closer to each other.

Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino secured her third term as the leader of the umbrella body for labor unions in the country at its general meeting held last week.

Placing importance on the collaboration between the CDP and the DPFP, which share the same roots, Yoshino said, "We will step up our efforts to create a large mass (of opposition parties)."

Among the Rengo member unions, the All-Japan Prefectural and Municipal Workers Union and the Japan Teachers' Union have sent election candidates to the CDP while UA Zensen, a union for workers in the textile, chemical, commerce, food and general services industries, and the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions have done so to the DPFP.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]