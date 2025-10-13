Osaka Expo Attracts Visitors with Authentic, Hands-On Exhibits

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Countries participating in the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan, have fascinated visitors with a variety of authentic and hands-on exhibits.

Some of the participating countries and regions at the Osaka Expo, the first World Expo held in Japan since the 2005 Expo in the central prefecture of Aichi, promoted friendly relations with the host nation through exhibits at their pavilions.

The 184-day Expo in the Osaka Prefecture capital, attended by 158 countries and regions, is set to close Monday evening.

