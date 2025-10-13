Osaka Expo Highlights Technologies from Small Businesses

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition, which ran for six months and is set to close on Monday, provided an opportunity to small Japanese companies for promoting their unique technologies, including in metal processing and textiles.

At the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion at the Expo venue on the artificial island of Yumeshima in the western Japan city of Osaka, a total of more than 400 small companies took turns exhibiting their products and technologies each week.

Osaka Yakin Kogyo Co., based in the city of Osaka, showcased artificial bones made of titanium for medical use. The company excels in handling titanium using 3D printers.

"This is the result of more than 50 years of our knowledge and research on materials," Osaka Yakin President Shuntaro Terauchi said.

Osaka Yakin stands out in that it custom-makes artificial bones that fit each patient's skeletal structure, and its products are in high demand from doctors. The company has already launched artificial bones for the jaw, but sales have remained low.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]