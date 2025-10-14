Sake Industry Boosting Promotion in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The sake industry is boosting its promotion of the alcoholic drink in Britain, where interest in the Japanese rice wine is rising thanks to the growing popularity of "washoku" Japanese cuisine.

The Times newspaper has published a feature on sake, and local supermarkets have begun selling the drink.

An industry source said that "appealing directly to consumers is key" to overcoming problems such as the rising trend to drink at home following the COVID-19 pandemic and younger consumers' growing preference for low-alcohol and nonalcoholic drinks.

"If we can't sway consumers, retailers will not handle (sake) and the popularity will not increase," said Rie Yoshitake, who has been promoting sake in Britain for about 20 years.

While some 80 pct of sake imported to Britain is for Japanese restaurants, many people do not order the drink even if it is on the menu, according to Yoshitake.

