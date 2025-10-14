Sports Experience at School Impacts Adult Life: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--People who played sports during their school days tend to be fitter and more likely to keep up the sport habit than those who did not, a survey released by the Japan Sports Agency Sunday showed.

The survey found that there was a particularly large difference between those in their 20s and 30s who had sports experience during their school days and those who did not, though the gap narrowed with age.

The survey collected data on physical fitness, including grip strength and other parameters, from 59,444 people aged 6 to 79, from May to October last year, with the maximum total score being 60.

People in their 20s who played sports in junior high school through university achieved a higher score than people in the same age group who did not. The largest gap between them was 8.5 points in men in their early 20s and 6.4 points in women in their late 20s.

The gap shrank with age, but for both men and women in their 50s it was more than 2.5 points.

