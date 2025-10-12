Japan, S. Korea Mark 60 Years of Ties thru Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea marked 60 years since the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations through an annual festival to promote interactions between their citizens Sunday.

The 21st edition of the festival, which began in 2005, attracted around 67,000 visitors, including families and others interested in Japanese culture and looking for travel destinations, according to the organizer.

In a congratulatory speech, Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima expressed hope that the festival will further enhance mutual understanding and contribute to the development of the bilateral relations.

At the venue, booths of Japanese local governments showcased tourist spots and local specialties, including sake from Miyagi Prefecture.

Trying the Miyagi sake, a 36-year-old South Korean working for a company expressed satisfaction and showed interest in visiting the northeastern prefecture.

