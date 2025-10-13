World Expo in Osaka Ends; Visitors Top 25 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan ended its 184-day run on Monday, after attracting a total of more than 25 million general visitors.

At the international event held on the artificial island of Yumeshima with the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," pavilions, including those set up by countries from around the world, exhibited state-of-the-art technologies and unique cultures.

This was the first World Expo in Japan since the 2005 Expo in the central prefecture of Aichi.

According to preliminary data, the cumulative number of visitors to the Expo in the Osaka Prefecture capital stood at 25.29 million as of Sunday, surpassing some 22.05 million for the Aichi Expo and compared with about 64.22 million for the 1970 World Expo, held in the city of Suita, Osaka.

A closing ceremony was held at the Shining Hat hall at the Expo venue Monday afternoon, with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who served as honorary chairman of the Expo, saying in an address: "We were able to create a wonderful Expo by valuing solidarity over division and tolerance over confrontation. The Expo marked the beginning of a new Japan and also led to regional revitalization."

