Komeito Exec Open to Cooperating with Opposition Parties in Runoff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A Komeito executive on Monday left open the possibility of cooperating with opposition parties in a possible runoff in upcoming parliamentary votes to elect Japan's new prime minister.

"All options are possible," Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida said in a television program when asked if it is possible for the party to cooperate with opposition parties, such as the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), if they field a unified candidate for prime minister in the runoff.

The election to pick the new prime minister is set to be held at an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, seen to be convened shortly. If none of the candidates win a majority in the first vote, a runoff will be held between the top two contenders.

Komeito dissolved its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday, after the LDP elected its new leader, Sanae Takaichi, on Oct. 4, putting an end to the two parties' 26-year partnership.

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito has said it would be impossible for members of the party to write the name of an opposition lawmaker in the possible runoff, while noting that this is his personal opinion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]