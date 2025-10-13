DPFP, CDP Chiefs Likely to Meet over PM Nomination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People, on Monday sounded ready to hold talks with Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Yoshihiko Noda over an upcoming prime minister nomination election at the Diet, the country's parliament.

Tamaki told reporters in the western Japan city of Yamaguchi that he accepts Noda's proposal for them to meet for discussions on the possibility of opposition parties putting up a unified candidate in the election at the outset of an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened shortly.

Work is underway to open the extraordinary Diet session Oct. 20 or 21.

The secretaries-general of the CDP, the country's main opposition party, and the DPFP are expected to meet Tuesday to lay the groundwork for the envisioned Noda-Tamaki meeting, which may take place Wednesday at the earliest.

Noda is not necessarily sticking to the idea of making himself a unified opposition candidate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]