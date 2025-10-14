Japan Local Govts Bank on Expo Success to Attract Tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Now that the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka is over, many local governments in Japan are eager to capitalize on the success of the international event to attract tourists while the positive effect lasts.

During the 184-day Osaka Expo, which closed on Monday, not only countries from around the world but also Japanese prefectural governments engaged in various promotional activities to attract tourists and publicize local traditional cultures through pavilions and events.

Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, set up a permanent booth within the Kansai Pavilion as a member of the Union of Kansai Governments comprising local governments in the greater Kansai region, including host Osaka.

Inside the pavilion, Tottori created an area paved with sand from the Tottori Sand Dunes to allow visitors to experience the dunes, a major Tottori tourist site.

Tottori’s exchanges with the Jordan pavilion, which shared a similar “sand” theme where visitors could step on desert sand, also attracted attention.

