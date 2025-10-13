Ishiba Visits Osaka Expo for 4th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Monday, the final day of the 184-day event.

This was his fourth visit to the event held on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

Ishiba boarded the Mahoroba, a hydrogen fuel cell ship made by Japanese energy company Iwatani Corp., for about 35 minutes and heard from officials about the mechanism of the vessel.

Ishiba told reporters later, "There had been negative comments about the Osaka Expo, but the event turned out to be a great success, overcoming such criticisms."

He also attended a closing ceremony for the Expo held at the venue the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]