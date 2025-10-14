Toyota to Sell Century under Independent Luxury Brand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that it will sell its Century luxury car under a new independent brand to give the vehicle a clear position among its product lineup.

The Japanese automaker will unveil an orange coupe concept under the Century brand at the Japan Mobility Show, set to kick off in Tokyo later this month.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said the company is redefining the Century from one of its models to a brand "with a clear position among our product lineup."

The Century was first introduced for chauffeur-driven owners in 1967 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sakichi Toyoda, founder of the Toyota Group. The current model is available in a sedan or an SUV.

At the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota will also showcase a six-wheel minivan concept under its Lexus existing luxury brand.

