China Survey Ship Spotted in Japan EEZ off Amami Oshima

Kagoshima, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard on Monday spotted a Chinese marine survey ship in the Japanese exclusive economic zone off an island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima.

The Xiang Yang Hong 22 was found extending a pipe-like object into the sea about 385 kilometers west of the island of Amami Oshima around 6:50 a.m., according to the JCG's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in the city of Kagoshima, the capital of the prefecture.

The JCG then warned the Chinese ship to stop its activity. The vessel remained in the EEZ as of 6 p.m., the regional headquarters said.

The Xiang Yang Hong 22 has been repeatedly found to be operating in the Japanese EEZ off the island since late September.

