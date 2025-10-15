Book of Librarians' Answers to Questions about Life Becomes Bestseller

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese book of librarians' answers to library visitors' questions has become a bestseller for its playful approach.

The book, titled "Toshokan no Yuruyuru Jinsei Shitsumonbako" (Library's casual life questions box), was twice reprinted in the three months since its release in March.

The question box for junior and senior high school students has been at Shari Town Library in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido since July 2023. Librarians' answers to questions from students are displayed on the library's bulletin board.

About 700 anonymous questions have been put in the box.

To the question, "What is life?" a librarian said, "It may be a series of reactions," explaining that "your reaction to daily events will decide what comes next, and life is a series of these."

