Secretaries-General of CDP, Ishin, DPFP to Meet Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The three opposition forces of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People will hold a meeting of their secretaries-general Tuesday afternoon.

The officials will discuss whether their parties will put up a unified candidate for prime minister in a parliamentary vote during an upcoming extraordinary session of the Diet, Japanese parliament, to be convened as early as Monday. They will also arrange a meeting of the top leaders of their parties, which CDP President Yoshihiko Noda had proposed.

The DPFP is set to hold meetings of secretaries-general with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon. Komeito left the coalition with the LDP on Friday.

Noda had said that DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki and Nippon Ishin co-head Fumitake Fujita were both considered to be good for the proposed unified candidate for prime minister.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Tamaki again said, "It's essential to agree on basic policies to run a government together." He said he will attend the proposed meeting of opposition party heads if talks among secretaries-general end in success.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]