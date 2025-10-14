CEATEC Digital Tech Show Kicks Off near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The CEATEC 2025 international exhibition kicked off Tuesday at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, for a four-day run showcasing cutting-edge digital technologies designed to make people's lives more convenient.

Companies featuring products and services that utilize artificial intelligence account for more than half of the 810 participants from Japan and abroad.

"This event is not just about showcasing the latest technologies, but also about allowing visitors to truly experience how technology can enrich society and daily life," Kei Uruma, chairman of the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, or JEITA, the event's organizer, and president of Mitsubishi Electric Corp., said in a speech at the opening ceremony.

Mitsubishi Electric is demonstrating how AI can be integrated with air conditioning and lighting systems to create optimal office environments. Hitachi Ltd. is showcasing an AI system that helps determine work procedures in manufacturing and other sectors. Sharp Corp. is displaying a pocket-sized robot designed to serve as a daily conversation partner.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

