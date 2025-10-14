1,700 People Invited to Japan Autumn Imperial Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Imperial Household Agency released the list of 1,777 invitees on Tuesday for a garden party to be hosted by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Oct. 28.

The list includes meritorious individuals, local government officials and their spouses. Among them are jockey Yutaka Take and Wajima-nuri lacquerware artist Kazuo Yamagishi.

At this year’s spring garden party, members of the Imperial Family were divided into three groups and walked along separate routes to engage with guests, in order to avoid a crowd of invitees. The agency is also considering setting up multiple routes this time.

