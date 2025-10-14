Japan Welcomes Release of Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday welcomed the release of the last 20 living Israeli hostages by the Islamic group Hamas.

"I sincerely welcome this," the top government spokesman told a press conference, regarding progress in the peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

"We will continue to urge all parties concerned to steadily implement (the peace plan) and actively contribute to efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and achieve early recovery and reconstruction of it," Hayashi said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sent letters to U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who have mediated the peace negotiations, saying that Japan is ready to contribute to the improvement of the situation in the Palestinian territory.

"We would like to play realistic and active roles in taking firm steps toward the realization of the two-state solution" for coexistence of Israel and a future Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a separate press conference.

