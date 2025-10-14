ANA Flight Returns to Haneda after Hitting Runway Lights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--An All Nippon Airways flight returned to Tokyo's Haneda Airport Monday evening, about an hour after takeoff, as it was discovered that the aircraft had hit runway lights.

None of the 174 passengers and crew members on the flight to Iwakuni Kintaikyo Airport in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, were injured.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, an ANA 639 flight operated by group firm ANA Wings Co., took off from Haneda at around 9 p.m. After the crew noticed the collision, the plane headed back to the airport, arriving at around 10 p.m.

After landing at Haneda, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and passengers were transported to a terminal by bus.

The plane suffered flat front tires in the incident. The transport ministry found that multiple ground lights on the left side of Haneda's runway D were damaged.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]