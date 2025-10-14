Man Gets Death Penalty for Quadruple Murder in Nagano

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Nagano District Court on Tuesday sentenced Masanori Aoki, 34, to death for the May 2023 murders of four people in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

Giving the defendant capital punishment as requested by prosecutors, Presiding Judge Masashi Sakata said, "It was an extremely cruel crime based on a strong intent to kill."

In the lay judge trial, the biggest focus was whether the suspect could be held criminally responsible.

The prosecution had asserted that Aoki was fully competent, describing the case as "uniquely vicious." Meanwhile, the defense claimed that the death sentence should be avoided due to his diminished capacity.

On the evening of May 25, 2023, Aoki fatally stabbed two local women Yasuko Takeuchi, 70, and Yukie Murakami, 66, with a knife while they were walking in the city of Nakano, according to the ruling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]