Japan to Elect New Prime Minister on Oct. 21

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, will elect a new prime minister to replace Shigeru Ishiba on Oct. 21, a senior official at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Tuesday.

Yoshihiko Isozaki, the LDP's Diet affairs chief in the House of Councillors, told his counterpart from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan that the government will convene an extraordinary Diet session on Oct. 21.

A vote to elect a prime minister will take place on the day when the Diet session is convened, Isozaki told reporters after the meeting with his CDP counterpart.

The LDP aims to have the next prime minister give an inaugural policy speech in the Diet as early as Oct. 24 before a series of diplomatic events, including a summit meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia, begins on Oct. 26.

A question-and-answer session following the prime minister's speech is unlikely to take place at least until November, an LDP official said.

