Nikkei Plunges amid Political Uncertainty in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average plunged on Tuesday, weighed down by political uncertainty in the country and renewed trade friction between the United States and China.

The Nikkei average temporarily lost over 1,500 points before closing at 46,847.32, down 1,241.48 points, or 2.58 pct, from Friday. The broader TOPIX index slid 63.60 points, or 1.99 pct, to 3,133.99. On Monday, the Tokyo market was closed for a national holiday.

The market reopened on a dismal tone after Komeito announced after Friday's market closing that it would dissolve its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The announcement came after the market's recent rapid advance on expectations that new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi would implement an active fiscal policy if she is elected Japan's prime minister. Komeito's departure from the coalition cast doubt on whether she can become prime minister.

"The continuation of the LDP-Komeito coalition had been the premise of the stock market's advance," said an official at an asset management company. "Now that it has collapsed, investors are waiting to see the framework of the next administration."

