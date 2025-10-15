Osaka Expo Draws 25.57 M. Visitors in 184 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka attracted a total of 25,578,986 visitors during its 184-day run through Monday.

According to the data released by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the event’s organizer, on Tuesday, 207,889 people visited the site on the closing day.

The daily number of visitors stood below 100,000 initially but started to increase gradually as positive reviews spread on social media. On and after Sept. 12, more than 200,000 people visited the Osaka Expo each day.

On the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, the venue of the Expo, work to dismantle and remove exhibits began at several pavilions Tuesday.

