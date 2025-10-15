Edtech on Rise in Japan to Ease Teachers' Burden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--At a time when overwork of teachers is attracting attention as a serious social problem in Japan, "edtech" services to help them out digitally are gaining traction.

The market for edtech, or educational technology, will grow some 1.4-fold from fiscal 2021 to 362.5 billion yen in fiscal 2027, Nomura Research Institute Ltd. estimates.

Among edtech service providers, Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture-based Asfeel Inc. offers an app for comprehensive management of extracurricular activities, including communication with member students and their parents and club money collection. It also asks students to post their individual goals by themselves and allows coaches from outside the school to join the digital club operation system.

The app can reduce supervising teachers' paperwork, such as making to-do lists, by an average of 170 minutes per month, Asfeel says.

"We hope to improve the productivity of teachers by involving local communities," a company official said.

