Personal Info Possibly Leaked in Cyberattack on Asahi Group

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday that personal information may have been breached in a recent cyberattack on the Japanese food and beverage group.

It is unclear whether the affected information includes data about customers and business partners.

Due to the cyberattack, the company has decided to postpone the release of its earnings results for January-September, which was set for Nov. 12.

In the cyberattack, Asahi Group was hit by ransomware, and a hacker group calling itself Qilin claimed responsibility online on Oct. 7, saying that it stole more than 9,300 data files from the company, including financial data and personal information on employees.

On Oct. 8, the company confirmed the existence of possibly stolen data on the internet.

