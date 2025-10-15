Japan Imperial Couple Hosts Swedish Crown Princess for Dinner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and her husband for dinner at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday evening.

The Swedish couple visited Japan mainly for the World Exposition in the western Japanese city of Osaka, which ended Monday.

The Japanese Imperial couple met Crown Princess Victoria and her husband at the palace entrance around 7 p.m. They shook hands while smiling and chatted as they entered.

Since the Expo opened in April, Emperor Naruhito has met with presidents and members of royal families from around the world. In meetings with monarchs and heirs apparent, the Emperor, along with the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, hosted dinners and teas.

