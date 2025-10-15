Ishiba Bids Farewell to Expo Mascot Myaku-Myaku at PM Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has bid farewell to a talking doll of Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, that had been placed in his office before the event began.

"You played a really big part in the success of the Expo," Ishiba said to the doll at a ceremony Tuesday. "Take care, and let's meet again."

"It was fun meeting people from all over the world," the sensor-activated doll said. "I love everyone."

The Expo, held in the western Japanese city of Osaka, concluded Monday after a 184-day run.

Tuesday's ceremony was also attended by agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Yoshitaka Ito, minister in charge of the Expo. Ito left the prime minister's office holding the doll in his arms.

