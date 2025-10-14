IMF Raises 2025 Global Growth Forecast to 3.2 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2025 to 3.2 pct, up 0.2 percentage point from its July estimate.

The upward revision reflects the smaller-than-expected impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures on trade.

Meanwhile, the IMF kept its 2026 global growth projection unchanged at 3.1 pct.

The figures, however, are significantly below the average of 3.7 pct in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest Global Economic Outlook report, the IMF said, "Downside risks to growth have receded slightly relative to April but remain elevated, while upside risks to inflation are broadly the same."

