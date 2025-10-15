2 Women Found Bleeding at Saitama Elderly Care Facility Die

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Two female residents of an elderly care facility in Tsurugashima in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, were confirmed dead Wednesday morning, hours after they were found bleeding and unconscious there.

At around 4:55 a.m., an emergency call from the facility reported the two women lying injured. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigating the case as a possible murder, the Saitama prefectural police department apprehended a former facility employee in his 20s on Wednesday morning.

The man was detained on a street about 250 meters from the facility. He made statements hinting at attacking the women, according to the police.

Security camera footage from the facility captured a suspicious person leaving the area, prompting police to search for the individual on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

