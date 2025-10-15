Japan Govt Apologizes over Failure to Bring Abductees Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government apologized Wednesday over its failure to bring abductees home from North Korea since 2002.

Five Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea returned home on Oct. 15, 2002.

"It is extremely regrettable that no other abductees have returned since the return of the five," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki said at a press conference. "We are truly sorry."

He said, "We will make every effort to bring all remaining abductees home as soon as possible during our remaining term."

